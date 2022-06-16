icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2022 10:35
HomeSport News

Russian UFC star retires after 14-fight win streak – media

Zabit Magomedsharipov is calling time on his career, according to reports
Russian UFC star retires after 14-fight win streak – media
Zabit Magomedsharipov has reportedly laid down his gloves. © Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Russian UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov, 31, has reportedly confirmed his retirement from mixed martial arts, more than two years after what proved to be his final fight in the Octagon.

The Dagestan native was undefeated in his UFC career, winning six straight fights between 2017 and 2019 with his final fight for the organization coming against American Calvin Kattar in Moscow.

However, his prolonged absence since then had prompted questions as to his future within the sport, particularly following an April social media post in which Magomedsharipov indicated that he was pursuing a career in medicine.

Several other reasons had been speculated as being the reason for his hiatus from the sport, including persistent injuries and even that he had just lost interest in MMA. 

Magomedsharipov had been linked on several occasions to a fight with fellow featherweight livewire Yair Rodridguez, with the fight booked in August 2020 before the Mexican fighter was forced to withdraw due to injury.

This proved to be the final time that Magomedsharipov would be contracted to a fight in the UFC, with MMA Fighting reporting that the Russian has informed the promotion of his decision to retire from active competition. 

To many, Zabit's UFC run will be a case of 'what might have been?'

The relentlessly fluid and creative fighter was outstanding on both the feet and the ground, and was adept at using his lengthy frame to dominate opponents.

His impressive submission game was also a key indicator of his talent - with Magomedsharipov being one of just a handful of fighters to score a Suloev stretch win in the UFC (which came against Brandon Davis in 2018). 

Zabit's unique talents in the cage seemed to have earmarked him for a world title shot before long - something which likely would have happened by now had he remained active past 2019.

Russian UFC sensation Zabit ‘could QUIT’ after ratings snub – but rival Rodriguez ‘still dying to fight him’ READ MORE: Russian UFC sensation Zabit ‘could QUIT’ after ratings snub – but rival Rodriguez ‘still dying to fight him’

Fight fans, though, will remember 'Zabeast' fondly, especially given the four post-fight bonuses he received in his six UFC fights - a statistic which backs up his reputation as being one of the sport's more entertaining fighters.

The Magomedsharipov fighting legacy will continue through his younger brother Khasan, who has begun his career with an impressive 7-0 start - the final two of those coming under the Bellator banner. 

But when it comes to Zabit, it will be difficult to think of his career without considering the sheer untapped potential which came with it. 

UFC gold beckoned and seemed to be within touching distance. But as his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed with his own retirement last year, there is another life outside the Octagon - and that is apparently something Zabit is keen to discover. 

Top stories

RT Features

How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first
How Russian troops confronted NATO forces in Yugoslavia, in a significant post-Soviet first FEATURE
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue FEATURE
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Global recession
0:00
26:48
Pains, strains & no gains? Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:48
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies