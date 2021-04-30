Russian UFC sensation Zabit ‘could QUIT’ after ratings snub – but rival Rodriguez ‘still dying to fight him’

Featherweight star Zabit Magomedsharipov could call time on his career, according to reports in Russia, after the 30-year-old fighter dropped out of the UFC’s 145lbs rankings.

Magomedsharipov hasn’t fought since earning a unanimous decision victory against durable slugger Calvin Kattar in Moscow in November of 2019.

The Dagestani-born star has since suffered a string of frustrations – including a canceled main event with Yair Rodriguez last August, after the Mexican was forced out with a foot injury.

Magomedsharipov’s inactivity was highlighted this month when he slipped out of the 145lbs ratings, despite long being tipped as a potential title challenger in the division.

Rumors from Russia on Friday suggested that the mercurial striking sensation could be ready to call it quits.

“There’s a high degree of probability that Zabit will no longer fight,” TASS quoted a source as saying.

However, in somewhat contradictory fashion the same report cited representatives as suggesting Magomedsharipov could yet make a return to the octagon this summer, as has previously been claimed.

The shaggy-haired Magomedsharipov is unbeaten in his last 14 fights and has won all six of his UFC contests since making his debut with the promotion in March 2017, although he has been taken the distance in three of his last four victories.

Earlier in April, Magomedsharipov was pictured with retired former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who proclaimed his fellow Dagestani “the best featherweight in the world.”

True or not, the speculation surrounding a potential retirement for the man known as ‘Zabeast’ surely hints at the frustrations he has endured while being sidelined for more than 12 months.

In more positive news about a potential opponent, former rival Rodriguez hinted this week that he is still ready to face the Russian, telling ESPN: “[Magomedsharipov] was talking a lot of crap, saying I didn't want to fight him and I was faking injuries and stuff like that.

“Nobody does that. We're all here to fight anybody at any point. I'm sure I'll fight him at some point, no matter what. This is a fight that has to happen. I'm f*cking dying to fight him with all the crap he's talking about. His moment will come.”

Rodriguez is the number three-ranked featherweight in the UFC fold, and has suffered just one loss in 10 contests with the promotion, with one no contest.

The 28-year-old Mexican last saw action even less recently than Magomedsharipov, not having fought since defeating Jeremy Stephens in October of 2019.