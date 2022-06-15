UK police ‘to take no action’ after ex-boxing champ KOs rowdy reveler (VIDEO)

UK police have confirmed they will take no further action against Julius Francis

Former UK heavyweight boxer Julius Francis will not face charges related to the viral video which captured the former Mike Tyson opponent knocking out an unruly customer while working security at a UK food hall, police have confirmed.

Francis, 57, was captured on camera putting a very definitive end to a crowd disturbance outside the BOXPARK food and entertainment area in London, as he laid out an aggressive patron who squared up to him with a thunderous right hand.

Video of the incident initially appeared to show Francis, along with several other security guards, attempting to calm the situation - but the ex-boxing champ opted to put an end to the situation shortly after the aggravated customer swung a punch at another man in the melee.

London's Met Police soon confirmed that they had received reports of an incident close to Wembley Stadium, saying in a statement: “Police are aware of footage circulating on social media showing an incident involving security staff and a member of the public outside BOXPARK in Wembley.

“An investigation into the circumstances, including to establish the identity and welfare of those involved, is under way.

“There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today…[🎥 @GloryGloryTott]pic.twitter.com/MDL9yVLfZ9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 13, 2022

‼️ Police have confirmed that they will be taking no further action regarding the Julius Francis KO incident after speaking to all parties involved and reviewing CCTV footage. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 15, 2022

The police have since released an updated statement and confirmed that they don't anticipate taking any further action in relation to the fracas.

“The incident took place shortly after 17.00hrs on Saturday 11 June. Officers were called and attended the venue," they said.

“A group had been ejected and one male customer had become involved in a confrontation with security staff.

“Officers have spoken to all parties involved and have reviewed relevant CCTV.

“No further action will be taken in relation to the incident involving the security guard and male customer.”

The news that Francis won't face charges was met gratefully by Robert Wade, the CEO and founder of BOXPARK, who released his own statement in which he paid tribute to the former boxer, whom he said was a pivotal member of the local community.

“Woke up to a viral story about one of our security team," Wade wrote on social media.

“Julius Francis is ex-UK heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.

“My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man and his friends from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff.

“They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself.

“Acts of violence or abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What would you do next if you were in my shoes?”