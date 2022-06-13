Jake Paul rips Biden in brutal viral tweet

The YouTuber reeled off a list of perceived failures from the Democrat leader

Internet celebrity and budding boxer Jake Paul has taken to social media to slam the rule of American President Joe Biden.

Biden succeeded Donald Trump after winning the 2020 US presidential election but has come under increasing fire as the US grapples with rising inflation.

Addressing his 4.3 million followers on Twitter, Paul reeled off a sarcastic list of Biden's "accomplishments" a year-and-a-half into his four-year term.

It begins with the "highest gas prices", which are followed by the "worst inflation", "plummeting crypto prices", "highest rent prices ever" and Biden creating "new incomprehensible language".

"If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it, then you are the American problem," Paul scoffed.

Paul's post has been liked well over 120,000 times and retweeted on more than 26,000 occasions while sparking no end of debate.

As expected, Republicans and Democrats bickered in the comments section, with Paul being told to "educate" himself by those that didn't agree with his outburst.

Amassing a 5-0 record in the boxing ring, which includes knockout wins over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and ex-Bellator ruler Ben Askren, Paul is currently without an opponent lined up to take on next but has already announced his next outing on August 6.

The Ohio native has flirted with a switch to MMA and even called out Russian icon Khabib Nurmagomedov. But a more realistic foe is Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury, amid rumors of an exhibition bout against 55-year-old Mike Tyson.

Paul also fancies himself as a promoter and recently put on a meeting between all-time female boxing greats Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden, with help from Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

And as part of a Showtime pay-per-view card, Paul will next co-headline with Serrano at the famous "Mecca of Boxing" in New York in August.