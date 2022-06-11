Father and son team killed in racing accident

The Isle of Man TT saw a total of five deaths in its 2022 edition

A father and son team were killed while taking part in the Isle of Man TT, race organizers have confirmed.

Roger and Bradley Stockton, aged 56 and 21, lost their lives after an incident that took place during the Ago's Leap final lap, in what was their second sidecar race at the competition.

With the passing of the Stocktons, who hailed from Crewe in northwestern England, the number of racer deaths at the iconic event rose to five.

The second sidecar race was Roger's 20th race in an 11th appearance at the Isle of Man TT while Bradley was taking part in his second race in his debut.

The duo had finished eighth in their first sidecar race, as part of Roger's first appearance at the TT in five years.

Making his debut in 2000, Roger competed regularly on the Isle of Man until 2008 then made returns in 2010, 2017 and 2022.

It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Isle of Man TT Races can announce the loss of Roger and Bradley Stockton following an incident on the final lap of the second Sidecar Race of TT 2022.We extend our deepest sympathy to their families, loved ones and friends. pic.twitter.com/IHA3lM5XCt — Isle of Man TT Races (@ttracesofficial) June 10, 2022

Speaking on his retirement earlier this year, he said that even though he had stepped down from racing a few times before, he always came back for his "love of the sport".

"Going around the course with my own flesh and blood will be incredible," he added, relishing the chance to compete alongside son Bradley.

In a statement confirming the deaths, race organizers passed on their deepest sympathies to Roger and Bradley's families, loved ones, and friends.

Their deaths follow those of Cesar Chanel, who passed away in a sidecar race on Saturday, Welsh rider Mark Purslow, who was killed in qualifying last week, and Davy Morgan from Northern Ireland who died following an accident during the Supersport Race on Monday.

Due to a case of mistaken identity, it was initially announced that Chanal's passenger Olivier Lavorel had been killed, which forced organizers to release a statement apologizing for the error.

This year's edition of the Isle of Man TT began on May 29 and ran until June 10.