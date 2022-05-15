Cricket icon dies in car wreck aged 46

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds was the sole occupant of a car which crashed in Queensland

Australian cricket has been dealt yet another crushing blow following the death of 'cult hero' Andrew Symonds, who went by the nickname 'Roy', who passed away following a car accident on Saturday. He was 46.

The all-rounder was the sole occupant of a car which left the road he was travelling on and rolled, per reports. Emergency services attempted to revive him but they were unsuccessful.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds' death comes just weeks after the passing of another legendary figure of Australian cricket, Shane Warne. He was previously photographed at a tribute event for Warne, who died in unexpectedly in March of a suspected heart attack.

Warne's death came on the same day as the death of yet another influential figure in Australian cricket, Rod Marsh.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Cricket Australia paid tribute to Symonds, describing him as “a cult hero during the peak of his international playing career and one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen.

“The Queenslander was a larger-than-life figure who drew a widespread fan base during his peak years for not only his hard-hitting ways but his larrikin persona,” they added.

Symonds was a veteran of 212 limited-overs internationals for his country, winning two World Cups throughout his career. Following his retirement, he embarked on a career in punditry.

Tributes to Symonds have been flooding social media since his death was announced.

“Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy,” wrote Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist.

Former England captain Michale Vaughan also paid tribute, tweeting: “Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real.”

The South Australian Cricket Association, meanwhile, said that Symonds will be long remembered for his impact on the sport.

“How often you made us smile, Roy. You will be deeply missed,” they said. “Countless memories of astonishing skill. Roy could do it all.”