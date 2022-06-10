icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2022 15:49
HomeSport News

FIFA announces if South American nation will lose World Cup place

Ecuador faced claims they fielded an ineligible player during qualifying
FIFA announces if South American nation will lose World Cup place
Byron Castillo (6) was at the center of the scandal. © Alberto Valdes / Getty Images

Ecuador will keep their spot at this year’s Qatar World Cup after football governing body FIFA said it had closed its case into claims from Chile that their South American rivals had fielded an ineligible player during qualifying.

Chilean football bosses claimed to have evidence that defender Byron Castillo – who played in eight qualifiers for Ecuador – was actually Colombian.

If FIFA had found that to be the case, Ecuador would have lost their place at the Qatar showpiece by forfeiting all the matches Castillo had played, allowing Chile to move above them into fourth place in the CONMEBOL qualifying table and take their place at the tournament.

READ MORE: FIFA could kick South American nation out of World Cup – media

In a statement Friday, FIFA said its investigations had been concluded in favor of Ecuador – but noted that Chile could appeal the decision.

“After analysing the submissions of all parties concerned and considering all elements brought before it, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to close the proceedings initiated against the FEF [Ecuadorian Football Federation],” read the message.

Nations learn Qatar World Cup fates READ MORE: Nations learn Qatar World Cup fates

Ecuador will breathe a sigh of relief as they now seem set to line up in Qatar when the action gets underway in November.

The Ecuadorians have been drawn in Group A at the tournament alongside hosts Qatar, Senegal, and the Netherlands, and will be making what is their fourth World Cup appearance in their history.  

The allegations against Castillo claimed that he had falsified documents to say that he was born in Ecuador in 1998 – rather than in Colombia in 1995 – and that the player had used forged information to state his eligibility to play for Ecuador.

Legal representatives for Chile had argued that Ecuador deserved “the harshest sanction” for the alleged wrongdoing – although FEF president Francisco Egas said triumphantly on Friday that “sporting justice has been done.”

“We always knew we were on the right side, let’s go Ecuador!” tweeted Egas, sharing a letter from FIFA informing of its decision.

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: Bitter divorce
0:00
25:9
CrossTalk on Russia & Europe: The closing window
0:00
27:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies