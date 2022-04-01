Nations learn Qatar World Cup fates

The draw for the FIFA 2022 World Cup has revealed the groups for the countries set to compete in Qatar

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has produced a host of intriguing group-stage contests including a clash between the USA and Iran, while elsewhere European giants Spain and Germany have been pitted in the same group.

Defending champions France will meet European rivals Denmark in their group, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face what looks like a tricky passage to the knockout stages in a group containing Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

FIFA's showpiece tournament will kick off on November 21 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in Group A which also contains the Netherlands and Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal.

In Group B, England will meet the United States in a repeat of a 2010 World Cup fixture as the USMNT's showdown with Iran is sure to be politically charged. Depending on who manages to make it out of the qualifiers, one of either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine will join the trio.

Beaten 2018 finalists Croatia have a relatively easy road ahead of them to the last 16 with Canada and Morocco in their way, but their game against number-two ranked Belgium in Group F could be one of the best the early stages of the competition has to offer.

Seeking a record sixth win in Qatar, Brazil should cruise Group G also containing Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon while Spain and Germany will probably battle for the top spot in Group E ahead of either Costa Rica or New Zealand and Japan.

FULL FIFA 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP DRAW:

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, USA, Iran, Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Hosts in 2018 Russia will play no part in the tournament after a FIFA ruling made alongside UEFA banned Russian teams and clubs from international competitions as a response to the country’s military operation in Ukraine made on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation.

Russia’s football union the RFU appealed the ruling which was upheld, and instead their qualifying semi-final foes Poland were handed a bye and qualified by beating Sweden 2-0 in the final on Tuesday to join Lionel Messi's Argentina, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

