icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2022 13:01
HomeSport News

Premier League set to lose $53 million by canceling Russian TV deal

The English top flight will reportedly scrap its agreement with Match TV
Premier League set to lose $53 million by canceling Russian TV deal
© Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images © Getty Images

The Premier League and its clubs stand to miss out on £43 million ($54 million) when they cancel a three-year television contract with a lead Russian broadcaster this week, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims to have learned that the English top flight will tear up its agreement with Match TV – which was set to start in August for the upcoming season – when clubs meet at the AGM in Harrogate, North Yorkshire on Thursday.

The Premier League was said to be delaying a decision on its relationship with Match TV due to the remote possibility of a negotiated settlement and the time before the new deal was set to commence.

Yet with the ongoing Russia's military operation in Ukraine termination of the three-year arrangement looks set to be finalized in the next few days.

READ MORE: Premier League and EFL suspend Russian TV deals

Amid UK sanctions on individuals such as former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who had his assets frozen for his alleged connections to President Putin and sold the club last month, the Premier League had already suspended a previous deal with Russia's Rambler Media in March.

This paid just £6 million ($7.5 million) a season, but the Premier League and its clubs are walking away from a far bigger sum of $54 million over three years by rejecting Match TV.

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pretexts & subtexts? Foad Izadi, Professor of Political Communications at the University of Tehran
0:00
31:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Client state?
0:00
29:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies