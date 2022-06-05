icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2022 14:27
HomeSport News

MMA legend Emelianenko criticizes sanctions and speaks on next opponent

The Russian brawler wants to face Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader in his next fight and see sports kept away from politics
MMA legend Emelianenko criticizes sanctions and speaks on next opponent
© Josh Hedges/Forza LLC/Forza LLC via Getty Images © Getty Images

Russian MMA icon Fedor Emelianenko has spoken on the decision to remove Russian athletes from amateur competitions by the IMMAF while ruling out a potential meeting with Junior Dos Santos next in the octagon.

The IMMAF suspended the Russian MMA Union (RMMAU) on March 1 while following a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that has been heeded by many federations as a response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine. 

Speaking on the matter at the studios of St. Petersburg-based media giant Okko, the legendary fighter repeated the need for politics to be kept out of sports but expressed a hope that countries which have sanctioned Russia, and "are trying to put a spoke in our wheels", will "still come to their senses".

"They will understand that without Russia they can’t get anywhere," Emelianenko stated.

Regarding the last fight on his current Bellator contract, Emelianenko shut down talk of facing Junior dos Santos, who is signed to former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC.

Khabib pitches fight plan for fellow Russian legend READ MORE: Khabib pitches fight plan for fellow Russian legend

The Brazilian and Emelianenko's compatriot showed an interest in a cross-promotion fight, but Emelianenko confirmed that nobody from Nurmagomedov's team has reached out to him and that there is also less appeal now due to Dos Santos losing his debut with Eagle FC to Yorgan De Castro.

"A meeting was planned with [Bellator president] Scott Coker. But, as I understand it, Scott and I are not interested in this fight with Junior dos Santos.  First of all, because of the defeat of the latter [Dos Santos]," Emelianenko stressed.

Emelianenko revealed that Coker wants him to fight in autumn, and he personally wants to take on current heavyweight champion Ryan Bader who beat him by first round TKO at Bellator 2014 to claim both the division's belt and the Heavyweight World Grand Prix in 2019. 

Emelianenko explained how New York's Madison Square Garden has been discussed to host the event with Japan also an alternative now that the previously tipped venue, Moscow's Red Square, is a non-starter. 

Should the bout truly be his last, the 45-year-old will retire while widely considered one of the best fighters of all time with Sports Illustrated dubbing him the greatest mixed martial artist of the 2000s.  

Top stories

RT Features

Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia?
Alexander Nepogodin: What does the future hold for the regions of Ukraine now controlled by Russia? FEATURE
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places
The West's selective treatment of refugees can be seen in the warm welcome for Ukrainians compared to those from other places FEATURE
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia
Hunger games: How the world's farmers have become collateral victims of sanctions against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No signs of light? Einar Tangen, senior fellow at the Taihe Institute
0:00
28:48
CrossTalk: ‘Sanctions, more sanctions’
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies