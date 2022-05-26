icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2022 17:08
Former F1 chief arrested for plane gun possession

Bernie Ecclestone was apprehended by local police in Brazil
Bernie Ecclestone during practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Brazil on November 10, 2017. Mark Thompson © Getty Images

Ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone was taken into police custody on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to take a gun with him to Switzerland on a private flight from Brazil.

Local police confirmed that they found an un-documented LW Seecamp .32 gun in the 91-year-old's luggage during an X-ray screening, with Globo in Brazil saying that the item, which was not loaded, had been placed in a shirt pocket.

After the discovery, Ecclestone was then apprehended and taken to a police facility at Campinas' Viracopos International Airport around 50 miles from the largest city in the country, Sao Paulo.

Ecclestone has a Brazilian wife, Fabiana Ecclestone, who is a member of the World Motor Sport Council and also motorsport global governing body the FIA's vice-president. 

The couple attended several events across her homeland this month, including a stock car race in the Sao Paulo state countryside, while also meeting with three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet in the capital Brasilia.

Yet their time in South America's biggest country ended with a brush with the law.

And while Ecclestone owned up to owning the gun, which he allegedly bought five years ago from an F1 mechanic to store in a rural property in Sao Paulo, he claimed to be unaware that it was in his luggage. 

After paying a R$6,060 ($1,250) bail, the Brit billionaire was freed to continue his trip to Switzerland.

Spending 40 years as Formula One's chief, Ecclestone stepped down from his role in 2017. 

