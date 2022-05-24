Russian ace Medvedev eases in French Open second round

Second seed Daniil Medvedev made light work of Facundo Bagnis at Roland Garros on Tuesday

Russia's Daniil Medvedev made light work of Facundo Bagnis as he secured his passage to the French Open second round with a straight sets (6-2 6-2 6-2) win at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

Second seed and reigning US Open champion Medvedev was never in danger against the Argentine player, who wearing heavy strapping to protect an apparent calf injury and who collapsed on the clay court surface at one point while attempting a serve. Indeed Bagnis could face a financial penalty from the French Open organizers if he was deemed to have played while injured.

“I think I tried to give my best,” he said after the match.

Medvedev, meanwhile, continues in the tournament at which he is one of the oddsmakers' favorites to win, in what would be just his second Grand Slam title after triumphing at the 2021 US Open.

The Russian star, currently ranked second in the world, remains barred from competing at this summer's Wimbledon event in London after officials from the All England Club who oversee the annual grass court showpiece event opted to disallow players from both Russia and Belarus from competing as a statement of opposition to the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.

The move prompted the governing bodies who oversee men's and women's, at ATP and WTA, to withhold rankings points from this summer's event - effectively meaning the 2022 Wimbledon is an exhibition tournament.

However, due to an ironic twist of fate, Medvedev's absence from Wimbledon might actually help him in the world rankings as he is tipped to overtake Novak Djokovic in the standing - even if the Serb wins both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Speaking after Tuesday's win, Medvedev admitted the the twist of fate is an unusual one, while also stating that he disappointed that he won't be able to take part in the London event this summer.

“Very strange,” Medvedev said of the circumstance surrounding Wimbledon. “I need to be honest, but yeah, as I said last time, I’d be really happy to play Wimbledon. I love Wimbledon. I love playing on grass. I will play on grass after Roland Garros.

“But if I cannot, I mean, [I’m] just going to prepare for next tournaments, and, you know, just follow what’s happening there. [If] there are no points, I become number one, well, great for me.

“If there are points, I cannot become number one, I’m going to be gutted. It is what it is. I cannot change some decisions, both about ATP and Wimbledon.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Russia's Andrey Rublev overcame his own first round match against Kwon Soon-woo, defeating the South Korean by three sets to one.

He will play Federico Delbonis in the next round, while Medvedev will take on Serbian player Laslo Dere - with both matches taking place on Thursday.