icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 May, 2022 15:03
HomeSport News

French teen dumps out defending queen in Roland-Garros shock

Diane Parry pulled off an upset against Barbora Krejcikova at the French Open
French teen dumps out defending queen in Roland-Garros shock
Diane Parry delighted the home fans. © Ibrahim Ezzat / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Defending women’s singles champion Barbora Krejcikova has crashed out in the first round of the French Open, going down in three sets to unseeded teenager Diane Parry.   

Second seed Krejcikova suffered a 6-1, 2-6, 3-6 defeat at Roland-Garros on Monday, in what was the Czech player’s first match since February after she was sidelined with an elbow injury.

The loss for Krejcikova – who was a surprise winner at last year’s French Open when she was unseeded – makes her just the third female defending champion to see their title defense falter at the first hurdle.

It was a major scalp for French world number 97 Parry, as the 19-year-old home hero progresses to meet Camila Osorio of Colombia in the next round. 

Also on Monday, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka lost her first-round French Open match at the hands of Amanda Anisimova.

It is the second successive time the American has knocked Osaka out of a major tournament, following Anisimova’s win in their meeting in the third round of the Australian Open back in January.  

READ MORE: Osaka’s French return ends in first-round exit

Elsewhere, women’s world number one Iga Swiatek – the victor in Paris in 2020 – extended her remarkable winning streak to 29 matches as she safely navigated her first-round assignment, easing past Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2 6-0, in 54 minutes.  

Top stories

RT Features

Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass
Grandma sells sprouts, sends the money to fighters battling Ukraine's forces: How Russia's civil society helps support the Donbass FEATURE
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine
With a $40 billion plan, the US is setting itself up for an expensive failure in Ukraine FEATURE
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe?
Crisis in Transnistria: Will the Ukraine conflict spread into other parts of Europe? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Crunch time
0:00
25:44
Bearing a cross? Nandan Unnikrishnan, Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies