Russian volleyball team apologizes after ‘monkey’ insult to black player

Lokomotiv Kaliningrad commented on the scandal surrounding their trainer on Friday

Russian women’s volleyball team Lokomotiv Kaliningrad have insisted that head coach Andrey Voronkov meant no offense when he appeared to insult a black player on a rival team during a decisive championship match.

Voronkov is facing a ban of up to two years after he was overheard by TV cameras asking one of his players “why are you catching this monkey again” during the final game of Lokomotiv’s Russian Women’s Super League series against Uralochka-NTMK earlier this month.

The comments were taken as a reference to Cuban Uralochka star Ailama Cese Montalvo.

On Thursday, the disciplinary commission of the Russian Volleyball Federation ruled that Voronkov would face a sanction of up to 24 months for the comments.

The coach – a former trainer of the Russian men’s national team – has thus far refused to apologize publicly for the remarks, although Lokomotiv did finally issue a response on Friday.

“Volleyball club Lokomotiv sincerely apologizes for the incident that happened in the fifth match of the final series of the Super League,” a statement read.

“Employees of our club, players, coaches have always treated opponents, referees and fans with great respect.

“The principles of mutual respect are important for us, and in the life of the club there has not been, is not and will not be any place of discrimination.

“This is also evidenced by the fact that representatives of different states and nationalities have played in our team for four years of its existence, including volleyball players from Germany, Cuba, Poland, Serbia, Holland.”

Despite demands from Uralochka and elsewhere for Voronkov to apologize personally to Montalvo and for Lokomotiv to show contrition, the club claimed it had not done so sooner due to the disciplinary proceedings and not to ruin the “impression of a wonderful” final against Uralochka – which Lokomotiv won to seal a second successive national title.

“The emotional phrase of the head coach of our team, said in the heat of the decisive game of the final match, was not aimed to offend or humiliate anyone on the court or outside it. If this happened, it was done without any intention on our part,” said the club.

“Once again, we apologize to Uralochka-NTMK, the wonderful volleyball player of this team, Ailama Cese Montalvo, to all fans, volleyball fans and sports lovers!”

Voronkov, 54, will learn the exact length of his suspension when the executive committee of the Russian Volleyball Federation convenes on May 31.

The 21-year-old Montalvo issued her own statement on social media after the incident, saying she would rise above the row and “not fight evil with evil.”

It has since been announced that the Cuban will leave Uralochka, although her exit is not believed to be related to the scandal.