Djokovic shares thoughts on Wimbledon boycott talk

The London tennis showpiece has been criticized for its ban on Russian and Belarusian players

World number one Novak Djokovic has played down suggestions that tennis stars could boycott Wimbledon this summer over the tournament’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players.

Djokovic has been among the biggest names in the sport to criticize the move by the All England Club, which announced back in April that the likes of Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev would not be welcome at the grass court showpiece because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Italian Open in Rome at the weekend, where he wrapped up a sixth title at the event, Djokovic doubled down on his belief that a ban was a “bad” decision – but signaled he would not back a boycott.

“Athletes are here to do sports,” said the Serbian star, according to Tennis365.

“If we expel them from sports just because they come from a certain country, that is a bad decision.

“We need communication with Wimbledon. I am not involved in player politics like I was 10 years ago and I do not talk to the representatives of Wimbledon – but they told me that they are very strict.

“[A] boycott is a very aggressive thing – as well as that there are much better solutions,” added Djokovic, who is reigning Wimbledon champion.

There have been reports that the ATP could strip Wimbledon of its rankings points in response to the ban on Russians and Belarusians.

The men’s tour is said to be under pressure from members of its ATP Player Council to take the step, although 20-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic is no longer a member after founding the independent Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) back in 2019.

Wimbledon officials have attempted to justify their ban by arguing it is in line with UK government policy, and that participation from stars such as Medvedev or fellow top-10 men’s ace Andrey Rublev would hand the Russian government a propaganda coup.

Medvedev revealed his thoughts on the ban publicly for the first time on the sidelines of the Geneva Open at the weekend.

The 26-year-old US Open champion said he could understand it from one perspective, but that it was also “unfair.”

Medvedev said he was holding out hope that Wimbledon chiefs could yet reverse their decision before the event at SW19 begins on June 27.

Medvedev and Djokovic are both expected to line up for the French Open later this month, with Roland-Garros allowing Russian and Belarusian participants to compete under neutral status.