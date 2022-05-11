 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2022 14:11
How the ATP could punish Wimbledon for its Russian ban

Men’s tennis bosses are reportedly poised to retaliate against the UK grass court showpiece
How the ATP could punish Wimbledon for its Russian ban
Double-fault: Wimbledon could face measures from the ATP and WTA. © Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Reports from the UK indicate that the ATP is set to strip Wimbledon of its rankings points after imposing a ban on Russian and Belarusian players – a step which could be mirrored by the women’s WTA.

The move would significantly escalate the row which erupted after Wimbledon organizers the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on April 20 that Russian and Belarusian stars would not be welcome at this year’s edition of the Grand Slam because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Wimbledon is already an outlier in the tennis world because of its anti-Russian sanctions, but what would the potentially punitive response from the ATP mean for the tournament?

We look at some of the key questions surrounding the issue.   

