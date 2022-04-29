 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2022 11:32
HomeSport News

French Open official confirms terms for Russian entry

Unlike Wimbledon, officials at Roland-Garros will allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete
French Open official confirms terms for Russian entry
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the final at Roland-Garros last year. © Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

French Open officials have reiterated that they will not follow in Wimbledon’s footsteps with a ban Russian and Belarusian players, but said participants from the two countries must follow stringent rules regarding their nationality.

Wimbledon bosses have defied the likes of men’s tour the ATP and women’s equivalent the WTA by barring Russian and Belarusian stars from the grass court showpiece this summer because of the conflict in Ukraine.

That decision has led to condemnation from some quarters, with the likes of Belarusian women’s world number two Victoria Azarenka among the latest this week when she said the step “doesn’t make sense.”

Belarusian icon demands response to Wimbledon ban READ MORE: Belarusian icon demands response to Wimbledon ban

Questions had been raised as to whether the stance by Wimbledon would prompt a rethink in policy at the year’s second Grand Slam, which gets underway on the hallowed clay courts of Roland-Garros on May 22.

But French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton has firmly told local media that will not be the case.

“The position has not changed. To date, we are in line with the declaration of 9 March 2022 by all the sports ministries of the European Union and other signatory countries, which aims to impose on Russian and Belarusian athletes a regime of strict neutrality,” Moretton said, according to L’Equipe.

“So no flag, no anthem. Full stop. We leave it at that. The position is that and we apply it.”

The French tennis chief refused to comment on the decision by his counterparts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which will see a total absence of Russian and Belarusian players from all UK events this summer.

“We are not going to get into the judgment of the UK government. Everyone has their position. It’s happening above the little tennis tournament that we are,” said Moretton.

READ MORE: Arab trailblazer questions Wimbledon’s anti-Russian stance

Wimbledon organizers have attempted to explain their decision by pointing to the UK government’s anti-Russian stance, while claiming that the appearance of players such as men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev would somehow hand the Russian leadership a PR coup.

The WTA and ATP – both of which have allowed Russians and Belarusians to continue on their tours under neutral status – have condemned Wimbledon and are said to be mulling retaliatory measures which may include the event being deprived of any ranking points.

Roland-Garros is set to run from May 22 to June 5. Wimbledon kicks off on June 27 and closes with the men’s final on July 10.

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Dual realities
0:00
25:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies