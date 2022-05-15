Salah makes Champions League pledge amid injury concerns

Mohamed Salah has vowed to be fit for the Champions League final after picking up a worrying groin injury

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has eased the concerns of Liverpool fans ahead of his side's pivotal end to the season after he was forced off through injury during Saturday's FA Cup final win against Chelsea.

Salah, who remains the top scorer in the Premier League, faces an anxious wait to see if he can be part of Liverpool's title run-in, as well as the Champions League showdown with Real Madrid on May 28, after he limped off just after the half hour against Thomas Tuchel's Blues.

It was later confirmed that the Egyptian star was suffering from a groin complaint.

Liverpool remain in pursuit of what would be an historic quadruple if they can win the Champions League and pip Manchester City to the Premier League crown after triumphing against Chelsea in both of this season's domestic cup competitions.

Salah will now face a race against time to be fit for Liverpool's final two league games of the season against Southampton on Tuesday and against Wolves the following Sunday.

But when asked after the FA Cup win if he would be available for selection against Real Madrid towards the end of May, he answered in the affirmative.

“Of course, of course! It’s all good!” he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

Salah has previously stated that he is seeking revenge against Real Madrid in what is European football's showpiece fixture.

It is a repeat of the 2018 final which took place in the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev in a match during which Salah was also forced off through injury just after the half hour after a coming together with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos which left him with a significant shoulder injury.

However, it would be a cruel twist of fate if his impact in the Champions League final is again affected by injury.

This year's final will take place in Paris after the match was moved from St. Petersburg in the wake of the onset of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.