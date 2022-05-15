 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sweden approves NATO membership bid
15 May, 2022 13:32
HomeSport News

Salah makes Champions League pledge amid injury concerns

Mohamed Salah has vowed to be fit for the Champions League final after picking up a worrying groin injury
Salah makes Champions League pledge amid injury concerns
(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah has eased the concerns of Liverpool fans ahead of his side's pivotal end to the season after he was forced off through injury during Saturday's FA Cup final win against Chelsea. 

Salah, who remains the top scorer in the Premier League, faces an anxious wait to see if he can be part of Liverpool's title run-in, as well as the Champions League showdown with Real Madrid on May 28, after he limped off just after the half hour against Thomas Tuchel's Blues. 

It was later confirmed that the Egyptian star was suffering from a groin complaint.

Liverpool remain in pursuit of what would be an historic quadruple if they can win the Champions League and pip Manchester City to the Premier League crown after triumphing against Chelsea in both of this season's domestic cup competitions. 

Salah will now face a race against time to be fit for Liverpool's final two league games of the season against Southampton on Tuesday and against Wolves the following Sunday.

But when asked after the FA Cup win if he would be available for selection against Real Madrid towards the end of May, he answered in the affirmative.

Of course, of course! It’s all good!” he said, via the Liverpool Echo

Salah has previously stated that he is seeking revenge against Real Madrid in what is European football's showpiece fixture.

It is a repeat of the 2018 final which took place in the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev in a match during which Salah was also forced off through injury just after the half hour after a coming together with Spanish defender Sergio Ramos which left him with a significant shoulder injury. 

However, it would be a cruel twist of fate if his impact in the Champions League final is again affected by injury.

This year's final will take place in Paris after the match was moved from St. Petersburg in the wake of the onset of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. 

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Fault lines about front lines? Emanuel Pietrobon, Italian author & political consultant
0:00
30:2
CrossTalk on EU: Laugh or cry?
0:00
25:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies