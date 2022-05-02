McGregor shows off Lamborghini yacht (VIDEO)

The UFC legend has followed up on his threat to purchase the luxury boat

Ex-UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has shared videos and photos of his new Lamborghini Yacht on social media.

The Irishman revealed he would be delivered the luxury item, believed to have been bought for €3.1 million ($3.3 million), a few days ago.

"Today is the day!! We officially take ownership of our brand new Lamborghini Sport Yacht!," he wrote on Instagram, while posting a photo of his daughter and a slap-up breakfast with a Monaco coffee mug also in shot.

On Sunday, however, McGregor posted a series of clips and snaps with one first showing the yacht docked up and McGregor claiming he was "trying to find the words" to describe his latest toy.

Then sharing photos of himself at the wheel of the Lamborghini yacht and distant photos of the vehicle in all its glory, McGregor uploaded a near minute-and-a-half video of his 4000-horsepowered, dual engine, twin turbo "Supercar of the Sea".

During it, McGregor rides choppy seas giving off the occasional "yee ha" and singing along to Livin' Joy's 1996 dance hit Don't Stop Movin' playing in the background with his partying and drinking group of guests.

McGregor said that he was "honoured to secure the Number 12 edition" of the Lamborghini yacht on Instagram last year with just 63 of them set to be made.

"1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!," he added in reference to his whiskey line.

"Thank you Giuseppe Constantino and the entire team at 'The Italian Sea Group' for your amazing work! Excited to see the finished result during next season's yachting season,” McGregor concluded.

Elsewhere, when asked by an MMA journalist, McGregor confirmed that his yacht was the best purchase he had ever made.

"It's currently in Italy at the minute. It's ready for post-fight. I've a bit of work to be done after this bout, across the United States, and then I go to Italy," McGregor explained in 2021.

"I'm going to christen my son in Italy with the family and some friends, and then I'm going to pick up my Lamborghini yacht.

"It's some vessel so I'm really excited to get into it and rally it around. I look forward to setting records on it also," McGregor concluded.

Last seen in the octagon losing to Dustin Poirier, when he broke his leg at UFC 264 last July, McGregor is currently preparing a comeback to the elite MMA promotion and should attempt to become a three-weight champion by trying to overthrow welterweight king Kamaru Usman.