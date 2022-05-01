 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 May, 2022 19:26
HomeSport News

Everton star faces FA investigation for throwing lit flare

Richarlison threw the item back into the crowd after celebrating his eventual winner against Chelsea
Everton star faces FA investigation for throwing lit flare
© James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images © Getty Images

Everton goalscorer Richarlison is set to face an investigation from English football chiefs for throwing a lit flare back into the crowd on Sunday, in an unusual goalscoring celebration that was criticized on social media.

The Brazil international kept the Toffees' hopes of not being relegated from the Premiership alive with his 46th winner over Champions League holders Chelsea at Goodison Park. 

Pouncing on a rare error from Cesar Azpilicueta, the 24-year-old struck past Edouard Mendy and sparked wild scenes on Merseyside with his effort at the Gwladys Street End of Everton's home ground.

Somewhere in the midst of the celebrations, however, a flare was thrown onto the pitch which Richarlison then lobbed back into the crowd.

Taking to Twitter after, Richarlison posted a defiant "It ain't over till it's over. Let's keep fighting!" rallying cry but received criticism on the same platform for his act by some of those that didn't approve.

"Don’t let this dangerous act go unpunished," said one conspiracy theorist while tagging the English Football Association (FA). "Everton can’t keep getting away with corruption, it’s damaging the spirit of football.

"I’m sure you’ve got a contact number for someone at Goodison to serve the three-match ban to him with the amount of letters they send you," he added.

"I recall players being sent off for throwing things back into the crowd, this is inexcusable!" barked another unsatisfied party.

"Could have killed someone. Ten year ban needed," someone else ordered.

Post-match, Everton said through a spokesperson that they would "look into the matter".

"As far as we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground," the club insisted.

Yet according to several UK outlets, the striker could be investigated by the FA for throwing the item banned from English football stadiums.

Chelsea fans teargassed in clash with French police after Abramovich chants (VIDEO) READ MORE: Chelsea fans teargassed in clash with French police after Abramovich chants (VIDEO)

With just five matches to spare, any ban for Richarlison could be fatal for 18th placed Everton who are two points behind Leeds United and Burnley but have a game in hand on their relegation rivals. 

At the least, however, a figure who could leave Frank Lampard's men if they go down in order to keep his Qatar 2022 World Cup hopes alive may get off with just a written warning.

Top stories

RT Features

How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region
'Something is rotten in the state of Pakistan': How Islamabad's stance shapes the region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Below rock bottom? Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations
0:00
29:3
CrossTalk: West’s war on Russia
0:00
24:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies