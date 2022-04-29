Guardiola makes jibe after Salah wins player of year (VIDEO)

Pep Guardiola was accused of taking a subtle shot at Liverpool star Mo Salah amid the Premier League title run-in

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has upped the ante as the Premier League title race inches towards its endgame, and has hinted that he suspects there is a degree of favoritism towards Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool within the English football infrastructure.

The Spaniard's comments come as Mo Salah - the top scorer in the Premier League - was named on Friday as the Football Writers' Association Men's Player of the Year, beating Man City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham's Declan Rice to the award.

But with the title race set to go down to the wire, Guardiola couldn't resist a sly dig at his title rivals.

“He's won it already, so congratulations to Salah,” said a somewhat sarcastic Guardiola when asked if he suspected De Bruyne would be disappointed to finish runner-up.

“Jurgen said it, they have the best keeper, the best second keeper in the world, the best central defender, the best holding midfielder, the best striker... so it's normal they win all the awards.”

🗣️ "It's normal they win all the awards..."Pep Guardiola reacts to Mo Salah winning the FWA Footballer of the Year 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/DLeVDXM2ru — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 29, 2022

A single point separates second-placed Liverpool from Man City in the title race, with both teams having five games remaining on their respective fixture lists.

The two teams, who recently met in an FA Cup semi-final in which Liverpool came out on top, could also clash in the Champions League final if both clubs can hold on to their advantages in their respective second legs against Spanish side Real Madrid and Villarreal.

But amid what is one of the fiercest rivalries in the recent history of English football, Guardiola says that he is content with having a rival like Klopp and reacted positively to news that the German has recently extended his stay at Anfield.

“All my career, 15 years as a manager always I have rivals. So I think it's really good for the Premier League that he extended his contract because he decide ad the club decide to stay together,” he said.

Guardiola, though, stopped short of confirming that he intends to stay past the expiration of his own deal in 2023.

“No no no, honestly I'm so concerned about the last three weeks of the season I don't have time,” he explained.

“I have the feeling one year is a long time. It’s six seasons together, so many years. I am enjoying this part of the season and I have time.

“I have an incredible relationship with my club, chairman, CEO. You know my opinion. I'm incredibly happy, I could not be in a better place than where I am now, here. I can not visualise a better place but it's not just about me it's about other situations. We will take the decision we will take.”