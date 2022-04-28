 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
No plans for French Open to follow Wimbledon’s Russia ban – report

The French Open is to allow players from Russia and Belarus in a move which contrasts that of Wimbledon
© Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

The French Open won't impose any type of ban on players from Russia and Belarus in direct contrast to the controversial move from the All England Club to disinvite players from those two countries in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. 

Wimbledon chiefs recently announced that players such as Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka would not be welcome at the grass court Grand Slam which begins in late June, as the private member's club imposed its own form of sanctions despite the ATP and WTA tours allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete at neutrals.  

But according to reports from French media, similar measures will not be taken at Roland Garros ahead of the year's second Grand Slam.

The French Tennis Federation has yet to officially confirm the reports ahead of the start of the tournament, which begins on May 22.

Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the final of the French Open last year, losing out to Barbora Krejcikova.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, won the men's event by defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Russia and Belarus have already been forced out of the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup tournaments due to international objections to the military situation in Ukraine - though players were permitted to compete under neutral flags in individual tournaments.

The sole exception, thus far at least, is Wimbledon - and their stance has prompted objections, with the Belarusian Tennis Federation threatening legal action.

Russia's Andrey Rublev, the world's 8th ranked player, called the move by Wimbledon “discrimination” while Djokovic said that it was unfair for players to be scapegoated.

“I will always be the first one to condemn the war, Djokovic said.

“As a child of war, I know what kind of emotional trauma a war leaves.

“Us in Serbia, we know what was happening here in 1999, ordinary people always suffer, we've had a lot of wars in the Balkans. That being said, I cannot support the Wimbledon decision.

“It's not the athletes' fault. When politics interfere with sports, it usually doesn't turn out well.”

Despite the path being apparently cleared for him to play, Daniil Medvedev's participation in the event remains unclear as he recovers from recent hernia surgery. 

