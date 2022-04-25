Banned for being Russian: The tennis stars set to miss Wimbledon

Russian and Belarusian players will be forced to miss this year’s Grand Slam in London because of their nationality
The decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this summer’s Wimbledon has been met with a backlash from the likes of world number one Novak Djokovic and tour organizers the ATP and WTA.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) says it doesn’t want competitors from Russia and Belarus descending on SW19 for fear that it will supposedly hand “the Russian regime” something of a coup.
That logic has been questioned and organizers of the fabled grass court spectacle could yet find themselves subject to retaliatory measures by both the ATP and WTA.
But should the suits at Wimbledon stand firm in their ban, they will be depriving fans of a whole host of top tennis talent when their showpiece gets underway at the end of June.
Here are some of the Russian and Belarusian players set to miss out due to their nationality.