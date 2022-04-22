 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2022 10:19
Ronaldo and partner Rodriguez share first family photo since death of baby

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have revealed their baby girl to the world following the death of their newborn son
© fotopress / GC Images

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have given fans their first glimpse of their new baby daughter on social media, days after announcing the heartbreak of losing their newborn son. 

In a social media post late on Thursday, a smiling Ronaldo was flanked by Rodriguez and other members of their family as they showed off the newest addition to the Ronaldo clan online, with the superstar footballer also displaying gratitude for the displays of support he and his family had received following the death of their son.

“Home sweet home, Ronaldo wrote. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. 

“Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.

Ronaldo, 37, announced last October that he and Rodriguez were expecting twins however on Monday he revealed that their son had passed away.

In that statement, Ronaldo Rodriguez jointly announced that the passing of their newborn boy was the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

Fans from both Manchester United and Liverpool united in a minute-long round of applause for Ronaldo during Tuesday's match between the two Premier League arch-rivals, with Ronaldo later saying on social media that he would never forget the "moment of compassion.”

“One world… One sport… One global family…, he wrote, along with footage of the two sets of supporters paying tribute to him and family.

“Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.

Ronaldo first became a father in 2010 when his son, Cristiano Jr., was born. His twins, Mateo and Eva, were born in 2017 in the United States.

Rodriguez then gave birth to his fourth child, Alana Martina, who was also born in 2017. 

