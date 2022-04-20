Salah clarifies comments after claims of ‘disrespect’ towards Man Utd

Mo Salah says that post-game comments he made weren't intended as an insult to Manchester United players

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah says that comments he made after Liverpool's 4-0 drubbing of arch-rivals Manchester United on Tuesday might have been misconstrued by some fans as the Egyptian sensation says that he “respects” the Red Devils.

Salah bagged a brace as Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester City in the race for the Premier League crown to end what was, by his standards at least, an unusually fallow spell in front of goal in recent games.

Speaking after the match, which was Liverpool's second utterly comprehensive win against Manchester United this season, Salah appeared to suggest that the opposition made it easy for him and his teammates.

I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. https://t.co/WjaQfgZNw6 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 20, 2022

“In midfield, they make our life easier,” Salah told Sky Sports afterwards.

“We have a clean sheet here and there. Once we get the first goal, we want the second and the third. It was a top performance by us and hopefully, we continue.”

However, after facing criticism for a supposedly disrespectful attitude towards United, Salah has since clarified his comments to say that he was referring to his own team's midfield, and not that of the opposition.

“I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us,” Salah wrote on social media on Wednesday.

“I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect.”

Salah's praise for his team was echoed by Spanish talisman Thiago Alcantara, who orchestrated Liverpool's midfield masterclass at Anfield.

“When we have these attackers in front of us and you see not only how they score but in defensive situations, they want to get involved. It makes us perform,” he said after the game.

“I can't be the one to judge my performance. It is one of the strongest performances at Anfield. We are not worried about where the goals come from. We are happy with all the strikers and how we play.”