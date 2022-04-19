 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Apr, 2022 12:33
Evergreen Russian ace Ovechkin reaches new NHL landmark (VIDEO)

Alex Ovechkin carved out a piece of history when he scored his 48th goal of the season on Monday
Alexander Ovechkin has continued his scoring exploits. © Will Newton / Getty Images

Russian ice hockey star Alexander Ovechkin has preserved his place in the sport's history after he tied the all-time NHL record for the most goals in a season by a player aged 36 or older when he netted his 48th of the campaign for the Washington Capitals in the second period of Monday's game with the top-of-the-league Colorado Avalanche. 

The goal puts Ovechkin just two further strikes away from what would be the ninth 50-goal season of his career and increased his career tally to 778.

The Russian is now just 23 behind Gordie Howe and 116 behind the iconic Wayne Gretzky in the all-time scorers list.

Ovechkin is now tied with Teemu Selanne for the most goals in a season by a player aged 36 or more - a record which has stood since the 2006-07 season.

The record-equaling goal was a memorable one. It began with a wide shot form John Carlson which fell into the stride of Evgeny Kuznetsov, who fed Ovechkin to slam the puck home.

And if the goal seemed like it was the result of a fortuitous ricochet, Kuznetsov said that it was the result of hours of work on the practice rink. 

That’s a set play,” Kuznetsov said to NBC Sports. “We talk about that – Johnny can use ‘yellow’ and we know that goalie plays like that. That’s absolutely wrong by you. That’s a set play.”

Ovechkin's handiwork in the Avalanches' Ball Arena proved crucial, as the Capitals ended up the victors in a thrilling 3-2 win.

The Russian is widely considered to be one of the finest players of his generation. He is a one-time Stanley Cup champion and has been named on eight occasions to the NHL's All-Star first team. 

