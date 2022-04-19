 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brit boxing star robbed at gunpoint in London

Amir Khan detailed the ordeal on social media
© Instagram @amirkingkhan

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan has revealed that he had a gun pointed in his face during a street robbery in east London on Monday.

Khan, 35, described the brazen robbery of a luxury watch while he was with wife Faryal Makhdoom in a tweet to his 2.1 million followers.

“Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton,” wrote the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight world champion.

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Khan’s partner Makhdoom later shared a post on Instagram which showed the Franck Muller timepiece which was stolen, which is said to be worth £72,000 ($94,000).

© Instagram @faryalmakhdoom

Khan had been pictured sporting the diamond-studded item at a charity event at the Grosvenor House Hotel the night prior to the robbery, and was pictured posing with a fan while wearing it just hours before the incident.

That has led to fears the Olympic silver medalist was targeted specifically, according to the UK press.

Speaking to The Sun, a witness claimed Khan had been left shaken by the ordeal.

“They were not hanging around. They got straight into the car and fled,” the witness said.

“Amir had enjoyed a lovely evening with his wife and had been shopping earlier in the day.

“It raises real fears he was a deliberate target. It’s extremely serious.

“He was left absolutely terrified.” 

Police are investigating although no arrests have been made.

© Instagram @amirkingkhan

Khan, who won Olympic silver aged 17 and became a WBA world champion at just 22, made a comeback to the ring in February against fellow British veteran Kell Brook.

That ended in a sixth-round stoppage for Khan, who was competing for the first time in almost three years.

Khan’s record stands at 34 wins and six defeats. Khan suggested the defeat to bitter rival Brook may be the last time he appears in the ring, although his promoter has since stated he expects the Bolton-born fighter to continue.

