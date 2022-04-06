Enraged fan hurls stick at Liverpool star during goal celebration (VIDEO)

A Benfica supporter launched a projectile at Liverpool's Luis Diaz as he celebrated a Champions League goal on Tuesday evening

A stick-like object thrown from the crowd narrowly missed Liverpool's Luis Diaz as he celebrated a Champions League strike against Benfica in Portugal on Tuesday.

Colombian Diaz, a January import from Benfica rivals Porto, scored Liverpool's third goal late in the game in what turned out to be a 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's side, setting the English team firmly on course for passage to the next round of the knockout stages ahead of the second leg at Anfield in a week's time.

But while the traveling Liverpool fans were delighted with their new signing's impact, the same couldn't quite be said of the Benfica faithful.

As Diaz celebrated his late goal, television pictures showed an irate Benfica fan throwing what appeared to be a stick at Diaz, narrowly missing him and his teammates who were celebrating alongside him.

Levaste com um pau Luiz Diaz?😃😃Aguardemos a indignação da sociedade em geral... pic.twitter.com/i4qG0smjZA — Maguie (@guida1906) April 5, 2022

Liverpool's Scottish defender Andy Robertson told the media after the game that objects were frequently being thrown at him and his colleagues throughout the match - and even joked that the amount of cigarette lighters hurled in his direction may have helped some fans give up their nicotine habits.

“I got quite a few lighters thrown at me (taking corners), maybe it will stop them smoking!” he joked.

“But you should try not to throw things on the pitch because it can hurt people. Luckily none hit me.”

Robertson added that Diaz's first Champions League goal for his new club will give Liverpool an enviable advantage as they take on the Portuguese side - who are currently third in the Primeira Liga - in the second leg at Anfield.

“Luis' goal was really important for us - it was massive to give us that cushion. Hopefully we can get the job done next week.

“He [Diaz] got a nice reception from the start, playing for one of their rivals, but a good goal for him and a two-goal cushion makes a difference. Hopefully, we can get the job done.”

Diaz, 25, has been hailed as a significant success since joining Liverpool from Porto earlier this year for a fee of around $50 million.

The 35-times capped Colombian international has integrated seamlessly with Liverpool's array of talent in the attacking third, and has been key to the Anfield club closing the gap to just one point behind champions Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League.