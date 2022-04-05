Tiger Woods set for shock Masters comeback

Tiger Woods is set to make his return to top-level golf at this week's Masters in Augusta

Tiger Woods, 46, says he will likely play at the Masters this week in what would mark his return to top-level golf after he suffered serious leg injuries in a car crash in February of last year.

Woods, whose 15 Major wins puts him just three behind the legendary Jack Nicklaus, hasn't competed in an elite event since the 2020 Masters which took place in November of that year after it was postponed due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had initially feared that he would never play again amid early concerns that his right leg might need to be amputated following the single-car crash Rancho Palos Verdes, California last year.

But after competing at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie late last year, Woods took part in a practice round at Augusta last week which sparked speculation that he might make a cameo return to the PGA Tour. He also played nine holes on both Sunday and Monday.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” said Woods at a press conference on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the competitive fire still clearly burns inside one of the sport's most iconic figures.

“I do,” Woods said when asked if he felt he could finish at the top of the field when all is said and done.

“Thankful,” he added of his emotions at once again walking the fairways at the famous Georgia course so soon after his horrific car accident.

“Very, very thankful for everyone’s support, everyone who has been involved in my process and the work I have put in each and every day. The amount of texts and FaceTimes and calls I have gotten has meant a lot.”

Woods has previously stated that he is very much a part-timer nowadays and that his days as a full-time participant on the PGA Tour have come and gone.

But if you see him on a golf course, Woods says that he isn't there to just make up the numbers.

“I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level I am going to, but if I feel like I can’t, you won’t see me out here.

“I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it.”

And if he is proved right on the final of day of the Masters, we'd be looking at one of sport's all-time great comeback stories, eclipsing even Woods' stunning triumph at Augusta in 2019.