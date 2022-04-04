Netherlands boss Van Gaal reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed his battle with prostate cancer

Former Manchester United, Barcelona and Ajax boss Louis van Gaal, who is currently in his third spell in charge of the Netherlands national team ahead of the World Cup, has revealed that he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but says that he is still determined to lead his country in Qatar later this year.

The 70-year-old told Dutch television on Sunday that his players were unaware of his diagnosis, and that he has undergone around 25 radiotherapy treatments – including while on duty with the Netherlands team.

He added that the players “think I’m in good health, but I’m not” and that he began treatment last year after first being diagnosed with the illness in 2020.

“It’s part of my life,” he said in an interview to promote the release of a forthcoming documentary about his life in football called ‘LOUIS’.

“I’ve been through so much in my life, sickness and death, I’ve probably become richer as a person because of all those experiences.”

“I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that’s just part of life.

“(I) as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences. I thought that should also be in the film.

“You don't die from prostate cancer, at least not in 90 per cent of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you,” he added.

“But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times. Then you have a lot of management to do in order to go through life.”

The reveal of Van Gaal's poor health comes a week or so removed from him being confirmed as having contracted Covid-19. Last year, he broke a hip when he fell off a bike.

Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer.Sending you strength and courage, Louis ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axcB7mV5To — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 3, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barça manager Louis van Gaal, who has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uE5SzstOHR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2022

Sending best wishes and hopes for a full recovery to Louis Van Gaal, who announced on Dutch television tonight that he’s battling prostate cancer. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2022

Van Gaal's candor in speaking of his health battles has promoted an outpouring of support from the football world.

Manchester United, where he was in charge between 2014 and 2016, were among several clubs and figures who wished the Dutchman well online.

“Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis," the club announced online.

Barcelona also said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to former Barca manager Louis van Gaal… Stay strong, Louis, and get well soon.”

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, said that he was “sending best wishes and hopes for a full recovery to Louis Van Gaal.”

In addition to his spells in Manchester and Barcelona, Van Gaal won league titles in his homeland with Ajax - whom he also guided to the 1995 Champions League trophy. He has also had spells in charge of AZ Alkmaar and Bayern Munich.

In August of last year Van Gaal came out of retirement to succeed Frank de Boer as Netherlands head coach after De Boer left his position several weeks beforehand after a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign. He is so far undefeated in his third spell in charge.