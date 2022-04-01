 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022
Sports court reacts to claims of ‘political pressure’ in Russia case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport responded after suggestions in some sections of the Russian media
CAS arbitrators don't want to handle Russia's appeals due to political pressure, a source claims

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has denied that some of its judges refuse to consider appeals from the Russian Football Union (RFU) due to political pressure.

Reports in Russia on Thursday cited 'sources' as claiming that some CAS arbitrators don't want to deal with Russia's attempts to overturn a FIFA and UEFA ban due to the current climate created by the military operation in Ukraine.

However, the CAS press service told R-Sport in Russia that it wasn't "aware of this situation." 

"Media reports are rather vague. If you have more specific details, please send them to us so that we can study them and return to this issue," CAS stated.

As a response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA banned all Russian teams and clubs from international competitions while following an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation.

This meant that Russia's men's national football team were thrown out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying semifinals as Poland were given a bye before beating Sweden 2-0 in the final on Tuesday.

In July, the Russian women's national team are set to miss the UEFA Euro 2022 competition in England.

The RFU lodged appeals with CAS against FIFA and UEFA's rulings on March 7, but the suspensions were upheld the following week.

Speaking at the FIFA Congress in Qatari capital Doha on Thursday, president Gianni Infantino revealed that the move to ban Russian teams wasn't "an easy decision".

"Of course not, because it’s about people who love football, like everywhere else," Infantino said.

"But we had to take the decision, and now we have to look forward and hope that the hostilities can stop and we can bring a little bit of peace."

"The decision [to suspend Russian teams] has been taken around a month ago," Infantino went on.

"The Russian Football Union has appealed that decision at the CAS, they are awaiting the result of these deliberations," he pointed out.

According to RFU President Alexander Dyukov, a final CAS verdict on the matter should come in April or May.

