 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 14:00
HomeSport News

FIFA boss explains decision to ban Russian teams

Gianni Infantino spoke on FIFA’s decision after Russian teams were suspended from its tournaments
FIFA boss explains decision to ban Russian teams
© Harold Cunningham / FIFA via Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said it was “not an easy decision” to suspend Russian teams from competitions, expressing hope that they would soon be allowed to return.

FIFA and European football counterparts UEFA imposed a ban on all Russian national teams and clubs at the end of February after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. 

Speaking in Qatari capital Doha at a FIFA Congress on Thursday, Infantino gave an insight into the decision.

“It’s not an easy decision, of course not, because it’s about people who love football, like everywhere else,” said the FIFA boss.

“But we had to take the decision, and now we have to look forward and hope that the hostilities can stop and we can bring a little bit of peace.”

Some among the Russian media had feared that an agenda item at the congress titled “suspension or expulsion of a member association” would involve a vote on the future of the Russian Football Union (RFU), although it transpired that the focus was instead on Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Kenya for recent breaches of protocol.

Russia avoids FIFA vote after expulsion fears
Read more
Russia avoids FIFA vote after expulsion fears

Russian football representatives were present in Qatar, while the audience heard from Ukrainian Association of Football president Andriy Pavelko via video message from Kiev.

Infantino was asked why Russian officials were allowed to attend considering the current situation – something he defended vigorously.

“The decision [to suspend Russian teams] has been taken around a month ago. The Russian Football Union has appealed that decision at the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport], they are awaiting the result of these deliberations,” said the FIFA chief.

“I sincerely hope the conflict can end and we’ll be there the first day to play football again.

“That’s what is needed in these countries. Russia as a football union, like any other federation, has not been suspended as such by FIFA, and has been participating in this congress as well.    

“If we don’t have occasions to bring people together like a congress, then we’d rather stop and go home.”

Infantino was asked if the suspension handed out to Russian teams would set a precedent, and that any nation perceived as an aggressor in future would automatically be slapped with a similar ban.

“FIFA is acting everywhere in the world. We have to treat the same situations in the same way, and different situations in a different way,” Infantino replied.

“We have to analyze every situation in the same way. You say we acted swiftly, I also heard we acted slowly. Any decision you take may be the wrong one, we will know with time.

“We analyze every situation on its own merits, and based on our conscience, we try to take the decision we feel is the right one in these particular circumstances.”

Ukraine should not be gifted World Cup spot, insists boss
Read more
Ukraine should not be gifted World Cup spot, insists boss

Infantino appeared to suggest there were double-standards in how the Ukrainian crisis had been treated compared to other conflicts around the world.  

“Of course there are other situations of conflict, there are others suffering… It’s great that Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

“But a couple of months ago, we helped a couple of hundred Afghanis, mainly women and girls, with the help of Qatar, to come out of Afghanistan.

“I was, we were, begging all countries to open up their doors, few opened their doors. Albania did, not the richest country in the world, but they did.

“Many other countries didn’t. How can you treat a girl or a woman differently based on where they are from?” Infantino asked.

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies