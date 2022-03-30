Medvedev on brink of dethroning Djokovic again (VIDEO)

The man who broke Novak Djokovic's long reign as number one says he feels no pressure

Russian number one Daniil Medvedev has said he feels no pressure after moving a win away from overtaking Novak Djokovic as the world's top male tennis player again by cruising past Jenson Brooksby at the Miami Open 2022.

Reigning US Open champion Medvedev took the top spot for the first time on February 28 after reaching the final of the Mexican Open, while Djokovic lost points because he missed his Australian Open defense following his deportation from the country over his Covid vaccination status.

Moscow-born Medvedev's reign lasted only two weeks because of his second-round defeat to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells in California earlier this month.

The Australian Open finalist will overtake Djokovic if he beats reigning Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz, the world number ten from Poland, on Thursday.

3-5 to 7-5 real quick ⚡️@DaniilMedwed digs deep to run away with the first set against Brooksby!#MiamiOpenpic.twitter.com/vkKo8RtSh7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 29, 2022

"At this moment, I don't feel any pressure," Medvedev said after beating American Brooksby 7-5 6-1.

"To be in the semifinals – I knew before the tournament that I have to be there if I want to be number one.

"It's great that I have this chance. Only one match left. Of course, maybe during the match, pressure can start to build up, depending on how the match is going.

YES. HE. DID.Daniil showed his best level since US Open and a positive attitude during the whole match (dropping only 1 single game from 3-5 down in the 1st set)An encouraging victory to reach the No1 spot ! pic.twitter.com/c7d0KAtinX — Did Daniil Medvedev Celebrate? (@DidMedCelebrate) March 29, 2022

"But at this moment, it's just a lot of extra motivation to try to make this one more step."

Djokovic's ranking points have suffered from the Serb's enforced lack of action this year.

The 19-time Grand Slam title winner's controversial decision not to become vaccinated against the coronavirus means he is restricted to playing at tournaments where players are not required to be jabbed.

His much-anticipated return at the Dubai Open produced two victories before a shock straight-sets defeat against world number 123 Jiri Vesely.

Medvedev achieved a lifetime ambition when he became world number one, with Djokovic calling the 26-year-old "very deserving".

Djokovic has since split with his coach, Marian Vajda, for a second time, and there is uncertainty over which events he will be allowed to play without becoming vaccinated.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray are the only men to have been number one apart from Djokovic and Medvedev since February 2004.