Salah targeted by ‘laser attack’ before penalty miss in World Cup defeat (VIDEO)

Egypt’s World Cup dreams were shattered in a penalty shootout defeat to Senegal

Mo Salah was targeted with laser beams before blazing his penalty over the crossbar in Egypt’s World Cup qualifying defeat in a controversial match against African rivals Senegal.

Preparing to take his team’s first penalty in the shootout in Dakar, Egyptian captain Salah was seen with green dots strewn across his face and body as fans in the stands directed laser pens at him.

The Liverpool star fired his effort wildly over the bar before teammates Ahmed Sayed and Mostafa Mohamed also missed their spot kicks as Senegal won the shootout 3-1 to book a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Salah was just one of a host of Egypt stars, including goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, who were targeted with lasers throughout the encounter, starting as soon as the teams lined up for the pre-match anthems.

The clash was a repeat of last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final – which Senegal also won on penalties – but this time had a place in Qatar at stake.

Egypt led the tie 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg in Cairo, but Senegal leveled the scoreline after just four minutes at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium on Tuesday thanks to an own goal from Hamdi Fathi.

In a contest blighted by fouls and gamesmanship, Senegal had much the better of the match, dominating possession and managing 25 shots but without making another breakthrough.

Egypt substitute Zizo spurned two opportunities after being introduced in the 70th minute, while Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr was also culpable of an extra-time miss as the tie headed to a shootout.

All four of the first spot kicks were missed – including Salah and Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly – before Sarr put Senegal ahead.

Amr El Solia registered Egypt’s first effort, but Bamba Dieng then made it 2-1 before Edouard Mendy saved from Mostafa Mohamed.

Salah’s Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane hit the decisive penalty as Senegal ensured they will make successive appearances at the World Cup finals following their trip to Russia four years ago.

It will be the third time in the nation’s history that they have reached the FIFA showpiece.

Salah did not respond to the laser provocations but he and fellow Egypt stars were pelted with objects in fiery scenes as they left the pitch.

The furious Egyptian FA claimed players had been targeted by “racism” from sections of the 50,000-strong crowd in Dakar as well as attacks prior to the match.

“The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular,” read a statement.

“The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up.

“The Egyptian group’s busses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted.”

Egypt failed to follow up their appearance in Russia, and will be forced to sit out a seventh World Cup out of the last eight editions of the tournament.