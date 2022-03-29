UFC boss scores Supreme Court victory in sex-tape scandal

UFC president Dana White has been backed by a Nevada court in an alleged sex tape extortion case

UFC president Dana White has picked up a win in the Nevada Supreme Court after it was ruled that a case brought by a man who claims that White reneged on an agreement to pay him a sum of several hundred thousand dollars to keep an alleged sex tape under wraps.

According to reports, White was the unwilling star of a sex tape along with a a stripper which was apparently filmed without his knowledge in Brazil in 2015. The boyfriend of White's alleged co-star, Ernesto Joshua Ramos, then allegedly used the tape in an attempt to extort a sum of $200,000 from the mixed martial arts millionaire.

However, there was a twist in the tale after White was understood to have worked alongside Nevada cops to arrange a sting operation which, reports say, culminated in Ramos' arrest.

Further reporting also states that Ramos served a year in prison due to the incident.

However, this doesn't appear to have been the end of White's legal woes.

Ramos took White to court claiming that White reneged on an agreement to pay him a sum, this time of $450,000, for agreeing to keep the tape hidden and to never speak to the media about it.

White's legal representatives did acknowledge that initial discussions about a non-disclosure agreement had taken place - but then said that the deal was null and void after White opted to instead refuse to pay and let the situation develop.

A Nevada judge subsequently backed White and Ramos' civil suit was thrown out.

Ramos then appealed the case all the way to the Nevada Supreme Court - which has now also failed, bringing us fully up to date with a legal situation which has apparently been brewing in the background for around seven years.

“Ramos fails to identify anything specifically that the district court inappropriately relied on in making its determination,” the Supreme Court justices wrote in their ruling.

Ian Christopherson, the attorney representing Ramos in court, said that he was “shocked” by the decision. White's legal team, meanwhile, have chosen not to comment.