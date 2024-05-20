icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian government promises no ‘disturbances’ after president’s death

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will serve as acting head of state for 50 days, until an election is held
FILE PHOTO. Newspapers cover the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi © Getty Images / Fatemeh Bahrami;  Anadolu

The Iranian leadership has pledged that the work of state authorities will continue without disruptions, following the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and several other senior figures in a helicopter crash. 

The aircraft carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and several others, went down on Sunday in a mountainous region of northwest Iran. After more than ten hours of searching – hampered by fog and rain – the president was confirmed dead.

In a message posted by Mehr News agency on Telegram, the Iranian Cabinet of Ministers described Raisi as “the hardworking and tireless President of the Iranian people, who did nothing but serve the great people of Iran towards the development and progress of the country, kept his promise, and sacrificed his life for the sake of the nation.”

The statement vowed that there would not be “the slightest disturbance” in governing the country. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced that First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will serve as acting president for 50 days, until an election is held.

