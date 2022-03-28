US soccer stars caught in premature World Cup celebrations

The US men’s national team celebrated a spot at the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup – but are not quite there yet

The US men’s soccer team were forced to remove a banner celebrating their passage to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after realizing that they still have one final obstacle standing in their way to reach the FIFA showpiece.

Inspired by a hat-trick from Chelsea ace Christian Pulisic, the Americans routed Panama 5-1 in their World Cup qualifier in Orlando on Sunday, putting them within touching distance of Qatar.

US players celebrated on the pitch after the result, unveiling a banner which read ‘QUALIFIED’.

However, while the team is almost certain of making the World Cup, they still have to travel to Costa Rica in a final qualifier on Wednesday – a game in which they need to avoid defeat by six goals or more.

“The guys didn’t know at all what [the banner] said. It was just hand handed to them,” captain fantastic Pulisic said afterwards.

“Once we realized, there’s no need to show that off because we still have a job to do.

“We honestly approach it [the Costa Rica match] like any other game. We’re going to prepare exactly the same as we would if we needed a win.”

US coach Gregg Berhalter added: “We know we’re not there yet, despite what that banner might have said.”

Despite the premature jubilation, the US have one foot firmly in Qatar – which would mark their return to the big stage after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia last time round. That failure ended a run of seven successive appearances at the finals.

The US lie second behind Canada in CONCACAF qualifying, with the Canadians securing their first appearance at a World Cup finals in 36 years after a 4-0 win over Jamaica in Toronto on Sunday, sparking wild scenes.

Canada top the qualifying group on 28 points with one game to play, followed by the US and Mexico on 25 points apiece – but with the US leading by virtue of goal difference.

Both Mexico and the US are set to seal automatic spots as they boast a three-point cushion ahead of Costa Rica.

The fourth-placed team in the group will be forced to navigate a playoff, most likely against New Zealand.

The US, Canada and Mexico will not face qualifying obstacles for the World Cup in four years’ time as all three nations will automatically qualify as joint hosts.

The US men’s team Twitter account marked their move to the brink of the 2022 World Cup by sharing an image of the team with a banner thanking fans, rather than the more premature previous version.