Schumacher ‘OK’ after 170mph horror crash (VIDEO)

F1 ace Mick Schumacher has reassured fans that he sustained no serious injuries in Saturday's high speed crash in qualification for Sunday's second race of the season in Saudi Arabia - but the German star will sit out the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as a precaution.

The Haas driver, 23, who is the son of Formula 1 icon Michael, sparked fears for his safety after he collided with a wall during a hot lap in qualification on Saturday.

The 170 miles per hour smash left his car destroyed and with both of the wheels on its right side scythed off, with television footage showing huge concern etched across the faces of the Haas pit crew as they awaited news on their driver.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏 Thank you for the kind messages.The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022

The racing team soon allayed the fears of motorsport fans across the globe by confirming that Schumacher was conscious and that he had been communicating with medics, and also that he had spoken to his mother.

After he was removed from the wreckage, Schumacher was transported on a stretcher to the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital in Jeddah via helicopter

But Schumacher himself later took to social media to confirm the reports stating that he was miraculously uninjured in the accident.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m OK,” he wrote, along with a photograph of him smiling into the camera.

“Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great, we’ll come back stronger.”

Haas, though, have said that Schumacher will now not take part in Sunday's race as a precaution.

“I spoke with his Mum and kept her updated,” Haas bos Guenther Steiner said.

“He has no injuries that you can see, but they want to do some scans to make sure there was no impact from the forces.

“The impact broke up the digital [technology] so we heard nothing [on the radio] but we got word he was conscious.”

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which features a series of fast corners and which has barriers on the edge of the track, has been the subject of controversy since it was introduced to the F1 schedule last season.

There have been several crashes so far on the circuit, with Mercedes driver George Russell recently describing it as a “recipe for disaster”.