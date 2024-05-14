icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin officially confirms new defense minister
14 May, 2024 18:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin officially confirms new defense minister

Andrey Belousov has replaced Sergey Shoigu
Putin officially confirms new defense minister
Candidate for Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov addresses lawmakers during a plenary session to consider the approval of new members of the Russian Government at the Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Russian Federation Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially appointed Andrey Belousov as the new minister of defense.

Belousov, an economist by trade, is a former first deputy prime minister and Putin’s long-time adviser on economic matters.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained his appointment by the fact that the “battlefield is now dominated by those who are more open to innovations and are ready to introduce them in the fastest way possible.”

Belousov officially entered his post on Tuesday evening, when Putin signed the decree on the new cabinet, after receiving the approval of the State Duma.

Sergey Shoigu, who had served as defense minister for almost twelve years, was appointed secretary of the Russian Security Council on Sunday.

Both Belousov and Shoigu are expected to travel with Putin to Beijing later this week for a series of meetings with their Chinese counterparts.

The shake-up at the defense ministry comes as Russian forces are advancing all along the frontline. The latest push is north of Kharkov, where a major operation began last Friday and has already resulted in the capture of several settlements and major Ukrainian losses. Kiev has frantically shifted several units from Kherson and Donetsk to the northern front.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Russia can preserve traditional Western values’ – new defense minister in quotes
‘Russia can preserve traditional Western values’ – new defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Russia can preserve traditional Western values’ – new defense minister in quotes
‘Russia can preserve traditional Western values’ – new defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia begins new offensive while Ukraine hits civilians
0:00
26:45
The top freedom fighters around the world
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies