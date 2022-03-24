Conor McGregor arrested again after incident with $180K Bentley (VIDEO)

The UFC superstar had his vehicle confiscated after the incident in Dublin

Ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor has again fallen on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for alleged dangerous driving in his hometown of Dublin on Tuesday night.

McGregor was pulled over by Gardai on the N4 motorway between Lucan and Palmerstown in the Irish capital and had his $184,000 Bentley Continental GT supercar seized.

According to the Irish Independent, however, the vehicle was later returned to him and a spokeswoman also told the Daily Mail that the 33-year-old passed drugs and alcohol tests.

"Mr. McGregor was driving to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for alleged road traffic violations. He passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station," the spokeswoman confirmed.

In their own statement, Irish police said that Gardai "arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation to an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022."

"The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged," they added, with McGregor "released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date."

On social media, McGregor retweeted support from fans who shared alleged footage of the incident. The clip shows McGregor being tailed by police in his Bentley, and some claimed that the Irishman was neither dangerous driving nor speeding.

McGregor hasn't directly commented on his latest brush with the law, but tweeted a thumbs up emoji early on Thursday morning.

Elsewhere, however, he was goaded by fellow former two-division ruler Henry Cejudo who tweeted him and said 'Notorious' sure likes "to put the pedal to the metal on the artificial gas".

👍 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 24, 2022

Hey @TheNotoriousMMA you sure like to put the pedal to the metal on the artificial Gas. #justsaying — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 23, 2022

McGregor had been keeping his nose clean since two incidents in September and October which saw him first apparently attempt to land a punch on Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, after the rapper allegedly refused a picture request from McGregor, and then allegedly assault an Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub in Rome.

While Machine Gun Kelly declined the chance to press charges, Fachinetti did not for the attack which is said to have been unprovoked.

The Barclay's Center provided the venue for the start of McGregor's legal woes in 2018, when he threw a metal dolly at the window of a bus containing future lightweight title rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the build-up to UFC 223.

McGregor pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and was ordered to complete five days' worth of community service and an anger management course as Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and had to be removed from the card.

The father-of-three has also been accused of sexual assault on two separate occasions, with no charges filed but there is a civil case open against him from a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her in December 2018 in a Dublin hotel.

As per traffic offenses, McGregor was handed a €400 ($440) fine for speeding in 2017 and had his license suspended for six months a year later after being caught speeding in Kill, County Kildare.

McGregor's current charge carries up to six months behind bars and a fine of €5,000 ($5,500) as he plans his octagon comeback following a trilogy defeat and leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.