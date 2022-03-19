 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2022 08:33
HomeSport News

Brittney Griner: Why is the US women’s basketball star being held in Russia?

Brittney Griner's Russian detention has been extended by two months
Brittney Griner: Why is the US women’s basketball star being held in Russia?
Brittney Griner is in detention in Russia. © Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

Brittney Griner, the 6ft 9in WNBA star, has been held in Moscow since February after she was detained by immigration officials after allegedly attempting to enter Russia while in possession of illegal contraband.

Despite calls from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Griner's detention has been extended by two months per the judgement of a Moscow court on Thursday – but who exactly is Griner, and what has she been accused of doing?

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work
Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson on Ukraine: Biden’s USA & Putin’s Russia haven’t learned the lessons of the Cold War! (E1121)
0:00
27:41
NATO's infowar and the history of the Ukrainian conflict (E427)
0:00
27:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies