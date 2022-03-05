 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Mar, 2022 13:28
US women’s basketball star detained in Moscow on drug charges

Brittney Griner was held after customs officers reportedly found a banned substance in her luggage
© Mike Mattina / Getty Images

American basketball star Brittney Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after customs officials found a banned substance in one of her bags, it has been reported. 

Griner, who plays for Russian women’s team UMMC Ekaterinburg, was held at Sheremetyevo Airport in February after going through baggage checks with customs officials.

According to reports, Griner was found with several vaping devices which contained a banned cannabis oil, leading to a criminal case being opened against the 31-year-old.

Footage shared on Russian Telegram channels showed the moment of the inspection which led to the Houston-born player being detained.

“In February 2022, when a US citizen who arrived on a flight from New York was passing through the ‘green’ corridor at Sheremetyevo Airport, a service dog of the canine department of Sheremetyevo Customs indicated the possible presence of drugs in the escorted baggage,” read a statement from the Russian Federal Customs Service. 

The vaping devices with cannabis oil were found, leading to a criminal case being opened against Griner under article 229.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which covers the smuggling of narcotics. 

According to reports, Griner could face between five and 10 years in prison. 

RT
Griner is a US women's basketball icon. © Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist with the US and was a WNBA champion with the Phoenix Mercury in 2014.

A seven-time WNBA All-Star, she has been playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia since 2015, winning several Russian Premier League titles as well as four EuroLeague crowns. 

