Ovechkin overtakes Czech legend for NHL landmark

The Russian moved into third place outright in the all-time NHL scoring charts

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin scored his 767th NHL career goal as the Russian overtook Czech icon Jaromir Jagr in the league’s all-time goals list.

Ovechkin struck in the third period against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, after Capitals center and fellow Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov had won a faceoff.

The landmark goal moved Ovechkin into third spot outright in the NHL charts, breaking his tie with Jagr. Only iconic Canadians Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe, with 894 and 801 goals respectively, lie ahead of Ovechkin.

“This means a lot. For this organization, for the fans, for my family watching right now in Russia,” said the Russian after achieving the feat.

“I’m very excited. Very happy. It’s nice to be No. 1 all time for [players] from Europe. It’s very special… It’s a proud moment for all of us. Great for hockey.”

‘The Great Eight’ was mobbed by teammates after scoring the milestone goal, raising his stick to the crowd at the Capital One Arena in acknowledgement.

Ovechkin, 36, has racked up his remarkable tally in 1,256 career games in the NHL, all of which have come with the Capitals.

Jagr, 50, is still playing hockey with Kladno in the Czech Extraliga, a team which he owns. The veteran, who scored 766 goals in 1,733 games across 24 seasons in the NHL, joked that he could yet return to catch Ovechkin.

“Keep scoring, because as you know, I didn't retire from hockey yet,” said Jagr in a congratulatory video shared by the NHL social media accounts. “And there’s a chance I might come back to the NHL and start chasing you!”

Ovechkin’s goal against the Islanders was his 37th of the current season and came as the Capitals earned a 4-3 shootout victory.