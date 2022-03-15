Footballer Eriksen set for first international match since cardiac arrest

The Brentford midfielder could make his international return at the Amsterdam Arena, where he started his senior career with Ajax

Premier League football star Christian Eriksen has been called up for Denmark for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for his country against Finland at Euro 2020 in June.

Midfielder Eriksen was surrounded by his teammates and resuscitated on the pitch during the harrowing incident at the finals which caused the group stage match to be halted and the two-time Tottenham Player of the Year to have a pacemaker-style device fitted.

The playmaker made a remarkable recovery following fears for his life, although he subsequently left Italian giants Inter Milan by mutual agreement because of rules in Italy that bar professionals from playing with the device he now wears.

The 30-year-old could make his comeback at the Amsterdam Arena, where he established himself as one of the best players in Europe during a productive spell with Ajax between 2010 and 2013.

Denmark head to the home of the reigning Dutch champions to play the Netherlands in a friendly on March 26.

Kasper Hjulmand's side will then host Serbia at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen – the scene of Eriksen's collapse before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Eriksen's return is certain to be highly emotional if he appears for his national team following an initial training camp in Spain.

The four-time Danish Football Player of the Year made a surprise move to Premier League newcomers Brentford in January, uniting him with manager Thomas Frank, a former member of Denmark's coaching set-up.

Frank gave Eriksen his debut for the Bees at home to Newcastle on February 26, when he received a standing ovation as a second-half substitute.

He has played every minute of Brentford's two games since then, helping them to beat relegation rivals Norwich and Burnley.

Those results mean Brentford look likely to retain their status this season after an impressive first campaign in the modern English top flight.

Eriksen has spoken of his ambition to play at the World Cup in Qatar in November and December 2022.

Denmark qualified automatically for the finals by winning their qualifying group in Eriksen's absence.