14 Mar, 2022 14:03
Russian Olympic champion ‘doubly offended’ at Norway

Alexander Bolshunov said Russian athletes had been ‘kicked out’ of international competitions
Alexander Bolshunov. © Maja Hitij / Getty Images

Russia’s most successful Olympic skier of all time, Alexander Bolshunov, has condemned the bans dished out to Russian athletes, taking particular aim at Norway for its role in the sweeping suspensions.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) initially said athletes from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to appear as neutrals at upcoming events despite a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that they should be banned outright wherever possible.

But the FIS later backed down after coming under pressure from the Norwegian Ski Federation, which had told the global body that Russian and Belarusian athletes were not welcome at any events in the country.

Bolshunov, who stormed to three gold medals at the Winter Games in Beijing last month, said he was aggrieved at how the Norwegians had acted.

“We are disappointed, very disappointed,” said the 25-year-old in recent a TikTok interview with Ivan Dokukin.   

“You could say we were kicked out and that the Norwegians did it. It’s doubly offensive that a skiing power treated us like that.

“We’re the main rivals, the main competitors. For us, this isn’t a good sign that they treat us like that.”

Bolshunov took umbrage at comments from Norwegian ski superstar Johannes Klebo, who had urged the FIS to get tough with Russian athletes while acknowledging that they were not involved in the Ukraine conflict.

Klebo had also called for Russian athletes to be treated with respect after reports that they had been targeted with insults and vandalism before withdrawing from events in Norway earlier this month.

“I thought that Klebo would soberly assess the situation,” said Bolshunov of his rival.

“But he may have been pressured into saying [that Russians should be banned]… I hope that the situation in the world will improve and everything will be fine.”

When asked if he had lost motivation after the season ended early for Russian athletes, Bolshunov added that the situation actually gave him added drive for even more success.

The FIS sanctions against Russian and Belarusian skiers are part of the widespread punishments dished out across a host of sports in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian athletes and officials have decried the steps, calling them discriminatory and undermining sporting principles for the sake of politics.

In some cases, such as with banned Russian and Belarusian Paralympic athletes, Russia is hosting alternative events in place of any competitions being missed.

Russia has also invited Belarusian athletes to appear at the Russian Biathlon Federation Cup currently taking place in Ufa, and could follow suit in other sports.

