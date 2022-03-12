British bank makes move on Chelsea’s club credit cards

Barclays have temporarily suspended Chelsea's credit cards after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government

Staff at Premier League giants Chelsea cannot use their club credit cards as a consequence of sanctions placed upon Russian owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Champions League holders are facing a crisis after Abramovich was punished because the UK Government believes the billionaire businessman has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among a range of restrictions placed on the club, Chelsea are not allowed to sign players, tie stars to new contracts or sell matchday tickets and merchandise.

Chelsea had multiple accounts with Barclays temporarily suspended while the British bank assessed its operation licence, Sky Sports said via the Press Association.

Abramovich has been punished as part of sanctions imposed against individuals and organizations following the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old has always said he has done nothing to warrant being punished.

A proposed sale of the club by Abramovich has been barred, although the Government has said it will consider changing the licence imposed on Chelsea in pursuit of new buyers completing a deal as soon as possible.

The existing licence allows Chelsea to fulfil their fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season, as well as paying staff and letting season ticket holders attend matches.

Chelsea believe that the existing restrictions will not allow them to complete the season, the outlet said.

The six-time top-flight champions have asked the government to reconsider the licence before it is due to be looked at again in May.

Agents of some Chelsea players have reportedly contacted lawyers about their employment rights if they are not paid on time.

The club is said to be responsible for paying a monthly wage bill of around $36.5 million.

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday before heading to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.