 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2022 17:20
HomeSport News

British bank makes move on Chelsea’s club credit cards

Barclays have temporarily suspended Chelsea's credit cards after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government
British bank makes move on Chelsea’s club credit cards
Chelsea are suffering the effects of sanctions against Roman Abramovich © Stefan Rousseau / PA Images via Getty Images

Staff at Premier League giants Chelsea cannot use their club credit cards as a consequence of sanctions placed upon Russian owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Champions League holders are facing a crisis after Abramovich was punished because the UK Government believes the billionaire businessman has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Among a range of restrictions placed on the club, Chelsea are not allowed to sign players, tie stars to new contracts or sell matchday tickets and merchandise.

Chelsea had multiple accounts with Barclays temporarily suspended while the British bank assessed its operation licence, Sky Sports said via the Press Association.

Roman Abramovich ‘disqualified as Chelsea director’ by Premier League
Read more
Roman Abramovich ‘disqualified as Chelsea director’ by Premier League

Abramovich has been punished as part of sanctions imposed against individuals and organizations following the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The 55-year-old has always said he has done nothing to warrant being punished.

A proposed sale of the club by Abramovich has been barred, although the Government has said it will consider changing the licence imposed on Chelsea in pursuit of new buyers completing a deal as soon as possible.

The existing licence allows Chelsea to fulfil their fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season, as well as paying staff and letting season ticket holders attend matches.

Chelsea stars ‘contact lawyers’ over ‘financial armageddon’ following Abramovich sanctions
Read more
Chelsea stars ‘contact lawyers’ over ‘financial armageddon’ following Abramovich sanctions

Chelsea believe that the existing restrictions will not allow them to complete the season, the outlet said.

The six-time top-flight champions have asked the government to reconsider the licence before it is due to be looked at again in May.

Agents of some Chelsea players have reportedly contacted lawyers about their employment rights if they are not paid on time.

The club is said to be responsible for paying a monthly wage bill of around $36.5 million.

Chelsea host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday before heading to Lille for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies