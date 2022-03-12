Ex-UFC star Lee wants Trump to pick fight after debut for Khabib’s EFC (VIDEO)

UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC promotion held its first event in the US

Former UFC title contender battled through an agonizing early injury to win on his debut for Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) – then namechecked ex-US President Donald Trump while speaking to the Russian as he watched the action in Miami.

Known for its shows in Russia, Nurmagomedov's promotion held its first event in the US as headliner Lee beat Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision in the new 165lb category created by EFC.

Lee admitted he had effectively lost the use of his right leg in the opening round of EFC 46 in Miami in what he believed was a major anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) issue.

"I probably blew up my ACL or something major," Lee said as Nurmagomedov watched from outside the cage.

"The very first strike that he threw kind of tore my knee, it shut down my right kick.

"Every time I tried to push off it, it was slipping and sliding – so I'm going to go straight from here to the hospital.

"I bring the fight every time: every time you see me, you're going to get a good, exciting-ass fight.

"I feel like I overcame a lot in this fight and I really showed some championship material mentally. It was a tough fight to stay in, with the injury."

'The Motown Phenom' reeled off a list of high-profile names he fought during a UFC career lasting more than seven years, including Tony Ferguson, who Nurmagomedov almost faced, and current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who beat Lee in 2020.

"There's no doubt, I'm the best 165er out here – the best guy for anyone who wants to weigh 165," said Lee. "I feel like we need to be fighting for a title.

"I fought everyone, I fought Charles Oliveira, fought Tony Ferguson, fought Edison Barboza, Michael Chiesa – keep naming them.

"The next fight, I feel, needs to be for the belt. I hear Donald Trump is starting to get back into promoting, so it would be fun if he picked the next opponent."

There were wins for three Russians elsewhere on the card as Rizvan Kuniev beat Anthony Hamilton, Raimond Magomedaliev defeated Impa Kasanganay and Ikram Aliskerov outscored Nah-Shon Burrell.

Another UFC alumnus, Ray Borg, also won with a split-decision victory against Ricky Bandejas.

Champion-turned-promoter Nurmagomedov has said he expects EFC to hold several events in the US during 2022.

The next card will be EFC 48 on May 20, which will be headlined by Junior dos Santos' showdown with Yorgan De Castro.