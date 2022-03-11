 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Mar, 2022 14:51
HomeSport News

UEFA boss claims Russian ban ‘breaks his heart’ but defends decision

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin commented on the suspensions handed to Russian teams
UEFA boss claims Russian ban ‘breaks his heart’ but defends decision
© Richard Juilliart / UEFA via Getty Images

The decision to suspend Russian teams from international competition was the “right” one but was a painful choice to make, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has claimed.

Alongside FIFA, UEFA announced last month that Russian national and club teams would be suspended from competing in tournaments run by the organizations “until further notice” as a consequence of the military campaign in Ukraine.

In an interview with Brazilian outlet Globo, UEFA chief Ceferin has argued that the step was the correct one even if Russian players suffered due to events entirely out of their control.  

“To decide that Russian clubs and the national team cannot play was the right decision, but from the other point of view it breaks my heart to see that the athletes have to pay for the decision that is not theirs,” Ceferin said regarding the offensive in Ukraine.  

Sanctions are chance for Russian football to find new talent – sports minister
Read more
Sanctions are chance for Russian football to find new talent – sports minister

In taking the step, UEFA and FIFA were following recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which said Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be invited to international competitions wherever possible.

The football suspension means the Russian men’s national team is set to be deprived of the chance to reach the Qatar 2022 World Cup, while the Russian women’s team will likely miss this summer’s European Championship in England.

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has launched an appeal against the FIFA and UEFA bans with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland, although the football governing bodies have refused to expedite the process.  

UEFA has also stripped Russia of the 2022 Champions League final, which was due to be held in St. Petersburg in May, and has terminated its sponsorship deal with Russian energy giants Gazprom.    

“We canceled our contract with Gazprom, [and] many days after, many European countries are still buying gas from Gazprom, but they are speaking about football all the time. So it’s some double morality sometimes,” said Ceferin when asked about the situation.

READ MORE: FIFA hands Poland walkover as Russian hopes rest on legal bid

Russian officials have criticized the sweeping sanctions placed on the country’s athletes by the likes of UEFA, calling them discriminatory and undermining the principle that sport should be kept separate from politics.  

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies