9 Mar, 2022 17:00
All Blacks apologize for Women’s Day message

The New Zealand rugby team admitted they 'didn't get it right' with their Twitter tribute
© David Fitzgerald / Sportsfile via Getty Images

The New Zealand national men's rugby team, known as the All Blacks, have apologized after an International Women's Day post made on Twitter from its official account was accused of diminishing the role of women in the sport.

The All Blacks made the March 8 post which read: "Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love."

Accompanying the message were photos of some of the players alongside their partners, daughters, and female relatives. 

In response to negative feedback, however, New Zealand Rugby later said it "didn't get it right" and apologized.

"NZR and our Teams in Black celebrated International Women's Day across all of our digital channels and our intent was to portray the many roles women have in our game," New Zealand Rugby added.

The All Blacks were criticized for not mentioning their female counterparts the Black Ferns – who are reigning world champions in the 15-a-side discipline and scooped gold at the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics – by big names such as ex-England star and 2014 World Cup winner Kat Merchant.

"Why is International Women's Day needed? This right here," Merchant commented. "[The] Black Ferns are current world champions yet this post chose to ignore their existence and instead thank the women who 'allow' men to play."

"How not to celebrate IWD from a male sport ally. Patronizing. Female stereotyping to the max: 'Allow us to play'," mocked Wasps and Wales fly-half Florence Williams. 

"It's not enough to acknowledge women, but understand the barriers and oppression, not aggravate it."

"Our entire rugby whanau [community or family] are so proud of our Black Ferns and all our wahine [women], in everything that they do on and off the pitch," insisted New Zealand Rugby, in defense.

The Black Ferns made their own separate tweet for International Women's Day which saw players posing with positive female role models in their lives.

Yet it was not just the failure to include the Black Ferns in the All Blacks' publication that irked some, but also the choice of certain male players such as wing Sevu Reece, who entered a guilty plea to injuring a woman in 2018 before being discharged without conviction and earning his first All Blacks cap the following year.

Also featured was scrum-half Aaron Smith, who was suspended by All Blacks top brass in 2016 for having an affair. 

The Black Ferns will defend their World Cup crown on home soil in October, with the All Blacks looking to seal a record fourth World Cup title and first since 2015 in France next year.

