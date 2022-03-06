 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2022 11:06
UFC hypeman Rogan blunders on mixed night for Khabib (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan was mocked by fans as Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered his second defeat as a coach
Joe Rogan © Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Podcast phenomenon and MMA broadcaster Joe Rogan stumbled over the name Nurmagomedov on a mixed night for the stars with the surname he struggled to pronounce at UFC 272.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared frustrated as his teammate, Tagir Ulanbekov, suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Tim Elliott in their flyweight bout on the undercard of Colby Covington's win on points over Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight grudge match in Las Vegas.

Retired Nurmagomedov's cousin, Umar, fared considerably better in his featherweight fight against Brian Kelleher.

The unbeaten Russian extended his impressive professional record to an unblemished 14 wins with a first-round victory by rear naked choke.

The controversial host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' was then picked up by fans over his interpretation of 'Nurmagomedov', offering a version of the surname that was barely recognizable as he announced the Dagestani's win in the octagon.

"Joe Rogan nailed it," said one viewer with apparent sarcasm as they shared the farcical footage of the Spotify sensation, who reportedly has a $200 million contract with the platform, trying to successfully name the fighter.

"Joe Rogan channeling his inner Joe Biden," joked another, namechecking the US President who is known for his occasional difficulties in producing the correct words and turns of phrase.

RT
© Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Ex-lightweight king Nurmagomedov has been an overwhelming success since he became a mentor to fighters but suffered his second defeat as a coach.

His previous setback came when Benson Henderson beat Islam Mamedov by decision at Bellator 273 in January.

Ulanbekov had only been beaten once in his previous 13 bouts and entered his fight with Elliott as a significant favorite.

"He was p*ssed off tonight," claimed UFC president Dana White, revealing what Nurmagomedov had said to him after being inducted into the promotion's hall of fame at the event.

"I don't know what happened to Khabib. I kept telling him, 'what p*ssed you off tonight?'"

Umar Nurmagomedov said: "I want to thank my team. I would like to thank my whole family in Russia."

