UFC hypeman Rogan blunders on mixed night for Khabib (VIDEO)

Joe Rogan was mocked by fans as Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered his second defeat as a coach

Podcast phenomenon and MMA broadcaster Joe Rogan stumbled over the name Nurmagomedov on a mixed night for the stars with the surname he struggled to pronounce at UFC 272.

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared frustrated as his teammate, Tagir Ulanbekov, suffered a unanimous decision defeat to Tim Elliott in their flyweight bout on the undercard of Colby Covington's win on points over Jorge Masvidal in their welterweight grudge match in Las Vegas.

Retired Nurmagomedov's cousin, Umar, fared considerably better in his featherweight fight against Brian Kelleher.

The unbeaten Russian extended his impressive professional record to an unblemished 14 wins with a first-round victory by rear naked choke.

Me: “I’m not that drunk.” My Dad: “What’s Khabib’s last name?” Me: pic.twitter.com/hlEerDYrmk — Ultimate Fighting Lemon Man 🍋🏝 (@KenTheLemon) March 6, 2022

Safe to say Umar Nurmagomedov was happy with that dominant victory #UFC272pic.twitter.com/fM6iXOSDOk — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) March 6, 2022

The controversial host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' was then picked up by fans over his interpretation of 'Nurmagomedov', offering a version of the surname that was barely recognizable as he announced the Dagestani's win in the octagon.

"Joe Rogan nailed it," said one viewer with apparent sarcasm as they shared the farcical footage of the Spotify sensation, who reportedly has a $200 million contract with the platform, trying to successfully name the fighter.

"Joe Rogan channeling his inner Joe Biden," joked another, namechecking the US President who is known for his occasional difficulties in producing the correct words and turns of phrase.

Ex-lightweight king Nurmagomedov has been an overwhelming success since he became a mentor to fighters but suffered his second defeat as a coach.

His previous setback came when Benson Henderson beat Islam Mamedov by decision at Bellator 273 in January.

Ulanbekov had only been beaten once in his previous 13 bouts and entered his fight with Elliott as a significant favorite.

Haven’t seen Khabib this mad since he jumped Dillon Danis pic.twitter.com/I6tOLSPM51 — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) March 6, 2022

We got angry Khabib, happy Khabib, and honored Khabib all in the same night pic.twitter.com/1I2b5Cqauu — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 6, 2022

"He was p*ssed off tonight," claimed UFC president Dana White, revealing what Nurmagomedov had said to him after being inducted into the promotion's hall of fame at the event.

"I don't know what happened to Khabib. I kept telling him, 'what p*ssed you off tonight?'"

Umar Nurmagomedov said: "I want to thank my team. I would like to thank my whole family in Russia."